FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UK welcomes U.S. sanctions on those said linked to Syrian chemical weapons
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 4 months ago

UK welcomes U.S. sanctions on those said linked to Syrian chemical weapons

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures as he poses for a family photo during a G7 for foreign ministers in Lucca, Italy April 10, 2017.Max Rossi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain welcomed U.S. sanctions against individuals alleged to be connected to the use of chemical weapons in Syria on Monday, saying they were a clear signal "that actions have consequences".

Foreign minister Boris Johnson said Britain would support efforts to hold those responsible for chemical attacks to account and would push for a political settlement to end the conflict in Syria, after the United States blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency.

"The UK welcomes U.S. action to sanction individuals connected to the use of chemical weapons in Syria," he said in a statement.

"Sanctions send a clear signal that actions have consequences and seek to deter others from a similar acts of barbarism. We welcome the role sanctions play in increasing pressure on the Syrian regime to turn away from its military campaign."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.