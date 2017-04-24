UK welcomes U.S. sanctions on those said linked to Syrian chemical weapons

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain welcomed U.S. sanctions against individuals alleged to be connected to the use of chemical weapons in Syria on Monday, saying they were a clear signal "that actions have consequences".

Foreign minister Boris Johnson said Britain would support efforts to hold those responsible for chemical attacks to account and would push for a political settlement to end the conflict in Syria, after the United States blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency.

"The UK welcomes U.S. action to sanction individuals connected to the use of chemical weapons in Syria," he said in a statement.

"Sanctions send a clear signal that actions have consequences and seek to deter others from a similar acts of barbarism. We welcome the role sanctions play in increasing pressure on the Syrian regime to turn away from its military campaign."