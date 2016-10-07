FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany urges Russia, Iran to pressure Syria to end violence
October 7, 2016

Germany urges Russia, Iran to pressure Syria to end violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Friday urged Russia and Iran as key backers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to use their influence to halt the escalation of violence in the Syria and allow humanitarian supplies to be delivered to civilians there.

Asked if Germany supported imposing sanctions against Russia for its part in the bombardment, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Germany understood that all options needed to be reviewed, but Berlin's top priority was achieving a ceasefire.

"We believe that Russia and Iran in particular are obligated to use their influence on the Assad regime to halt the escalation in violence and the suffering of the civilian population," Seibert told a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
