Syrian Red Crescent suspending Aleppo work in protest at attack: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) said on Tuesday it was suspending all work in Aleppo province for three days in protest at an attack on its warehouses and a convoy of U.N. aid.

At least 18 of 31 trucks in a U.N. and SARC convoy were hit along with an SARC warehouse in the town of Urem al-Kubra in the countryside west of Aleppo city on Monday. [nL8N1BV1VU]

The statement said the "bombardment" killed SARC's Urem al-Kubra head Omar Barakat and a number of truck drivers and other workers.