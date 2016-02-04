Saudi Arabia willing to send ground troops to Syria to fight ISIS: AP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is willing to send ground troops to Syria to fight Islamic State if the U.S.-led coalition agrees, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing the Saudi military spokesman.

Asked about the report at a briefing, State Department spokesman John Kirby said the coalition is generally supportive of having partners contribute more in the fight against Islamic State but he had not seen the reported Saudi proposal. “I would not want to comment specifically on this until we’ve had a chance to review it,” he said.