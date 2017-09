BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria will see any incursion on its territory as an act of aggression, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Saturday, days after Saudi Arabia announced it was ready to send in ground troops.

“Any ground intervention on Syrian land without the agreement of the Syrian government is an act of aggression ... we regret that those (who invade) will return to their countries in coffins,” al-Moualem told journalists.