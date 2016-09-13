Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire agreement in Syria: foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, a supporter of Syrian rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire in Syria and said it hoped the deal would lead to the resumption of peace talks on the basis of the Geneva 1 accord.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with interest the start of the temporary ceasefire in Syria," Saudi state news agency reported, quoting a foreign ministry official.

"It (the kingdom) expressed its welcome for the ceasefire agreement which would ease the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Syrian people."