Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire agreement in Syria: foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, a supporter of Syrian rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire in Syria and said it hoped the deal would lead to the resumption of peace talks on the basis of the Geneva 1 accord.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with interest the start of the temporary ceasefire in Syria," Saudi state news agency reported, quoting a foreign ministry official.
"It (the kingdom) expressed its welcome for the ceasefire agreement which would ease the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Syrian people."
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson