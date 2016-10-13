Observatory: Shells kill four children in govt-held Aleppo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least four children were killed in a government-held area of western Aleppo on Thursday when shells landed near a school, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the school in the al-Suleimaniya area had been targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack. Aleppo has been divided between government and rebel control for years.

(Story corrects to clarify that shells landed near the school, not in it.)