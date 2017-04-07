FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Secretary General urges restraint in Syria to avoid more suffering
April 7, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 4 months ago

U.N. Secretary General urges restraint in Syria to avoid more suffering

U.N. Secretary general Antonio Guterres attends the 34th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2017.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Friday appealed to parties involved in the Syrian conflict for restraint to avoid adding to the suffering of Syria's people.

"Mindful of the risk of escalation, I appeal for restraint to avoid any acts that could deepen the suffering of the Syrian people," he said in a statement, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Walsh

