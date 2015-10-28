FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi participation in Syria talks aims to test Russian, Iranian will for peace: Saudi FM
October 28, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi participation in Syria talks aims to test Russian, Iranian will for peace: Saudi FM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will take part in talks on Syria in Vienna on Friday to test the willingness of Russia and Iran, the Syrian government’s main backers, for a political solution to the conflict, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday.

“The view of our partners...was that we should test the intentions of the Iranians and the Russians in arriving at a political solution in Syria, which we all prefer,” al-Jubeir told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Reporting By Angus McDowall, Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Angus MacSwan

