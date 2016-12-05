Syrian rebels set to lose another Aleppo district: insurgent

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Another key district of eastern Aleppo has effectively fallen to advancing Syrian government forces, a rebel official said on Monday, as the army and allied militia pressed an assault against the opposition-held enclave.

"Karm al-Jabal and al-Shaar are considered fallen," the official with the Jabha Shamiya group told Reuters, speaking from Turkey.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported heavy clashes on Monday morning in al-Shaar. The Syrian army and its allies advanced into al-Shaar, capturing some positions in the area, it said.