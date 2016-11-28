FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Thousands flee Syria's east Aleppo for Kurdish area: Kurdish leader
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
#World News
November 28, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 9 months ago

Thousands flee Syria's east Aleppo for Kurdish area: Kurdish leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Salih Muslim, joint head of the Syrian Kurdish PYD party said on Monday that between 6,000 and 10,000 civilians had fled to Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled Sheikh Maqsoud district from areas of the city where pro-government forces advanced in recent days.

"Civilians are flooding to these areas which are safer than the others ... Until now between 6,000-10,000 people fled to the area and the YPG (Kurdish militia) and the other people are receiving them, keeping them in the area," he told Reuters by phone.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans

