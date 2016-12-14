FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Government forces resume east Aleppo shelling for short time: rebels, monitor, witness
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 8:33 AM / 8 months ago

Government forces resume east Aleppo shelling for short time: rebels, monitor, witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Government forces resumed shelling of rebel-held eastern Aleppo districts on Wednesday, which stopped after about half an hour, Syrian rebel officials and witnesses told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There is fierce bombardment by the regime forces on besieged Aleppo, using artillery, tanks, and mortars," a Turkey-based official in the Jabha Shamiya faction told Reuters, citing reports from the ground.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdulrahman said: "The sound of an explosion was heard in areas controlled by (rebel) factions ... it is believed to have been caused by a artillery shell fired by regime forces on the area."

A civilian witness said the attack lasted about half an hour then stopped.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans

