Government forces resume east Aleppo shelling for short time: rebels, monitor, witness

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Government forces resumed shelling of rebel-held eastern Aleppo districts on Wednesday, which stopped after about half an hour, Syrian rebel officials and witnesses told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There is fierce bombardment by the regime forces on besieged Aleppo, using artillery, tanks, and mortars," a Turkey-based official in the Jabha Shamiya faction told Reuters, citing reports from the ground.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdulrahman said: "The sound of an explosion was heard in areas controlled by (rebel) factions ... it is believed to have been caused by a artillery shell fired by regime forces on the area."

A civilian witness said the attack lasted about half an hour then stopped.