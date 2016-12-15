Syrian state TV says rebels shell government-held Aleppo area

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state-run Ikhbariya television reported on Thursday that what it called terrorists had shelled a government-held part of Aleppo with rocket fire, citing its own reporter in the city.

However, a resident in a rebel-held district next to the area which Ikhbariya said the projectiles had hit said he had not heard the sound of bombardment there on Thursday.

The Syrian government regards all the rebels fighting it as terrorists.