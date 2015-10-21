FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says to continue giving Damascus military help: agencies
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says to continue giving Damascus military help: agencies

A frame grab taken from footage from a camera under a plane, released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 5, 2015, shows a Russian military jet dropping bombs, as a miniature screen (L top) displays the territory moments before the airstrikes, near Idlib in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will continue to provide military support to Syria’s government in its fight against Islamic State militants, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“Syrian government forces, with our air support, have moved from defense to attack and liberated part of their territory which was under the control of Islamic State fighters,” the Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.

“We plan to continue to provide help to the lawful authorities in Syria and create the pre-conditions for a resolution of this conflict.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.