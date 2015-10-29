FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warplanes believed Russian hit Syria's Deraa for first time: rebel, monitor
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 8:37 AM / in 2 years

Warplanes believed Russian hit Syria's Deraa for first time: rebel, monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Warplanes believed to be Russian bombed targets in the southern Syrian province of Deraa for the first time on Wednesday night, a rebel group operating in the area and a group monitoring the conflict said on Thursday.

If confirmed, the air strikes on the Tel al-Harah area would be the furthest south Russian jets have struck in almost a month of air strikes in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

Tel al-Harah is less than 20 km (12 miles) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Bashar al-Zoubi, head of the political office of the Yarmouk Army which operates in the Deraa area, said: “They are most probably Russian.”

The Syrian air force did not mount nighttime raids, he told Reuters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the war using a network of sources on the ground, also said the jets were believed to be Russian.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

