Spillways functioning normally at Syrian dam: SDF media official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Spillways at the Tabqa Euphrates dam are functioning normally after engineers carried out repairs, a media official with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia, which is trying to capture the dam from Islamic State, said on Wednesday.

Islamic State warned on Sunday that the dam was at risk of collapse because it had been damaged by air strikes, and on Monday the SDF paused its assault, which was staged from the northern bank of the Euphrates where the spillways are located.

The SDF and the U.S.-led coalition have said the dam is not in danger.