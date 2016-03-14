FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says some ideas aired at Syria talks, as well as rhetoric
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 1:37 PM / a year ago

U.N. says some ideas aired at Syria talks, as well as rhetoric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some ideas have been floated at Syrian peace talks that began on Monday, United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura said after a meeting with the Syrian government delegation.

De Mistura said the first meeting was preparatory and a further meeting with the government delegation on Wednesday would focus on the core issues.

Asked about the apparent gulf between government and opposition negotiators on the question of Syria’s political transition, he said negotiations and peace talks always begin with strong or rhetorical statements.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence

