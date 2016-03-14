U.N. says some ideas aired at Syria talks, as well as rhetoric

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some ideas have been floated at Syrian peace talks that began on Monday, United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura said after a meeting with the Syrian government delegation.

De Mistura said the first meeting was preparatory and a further meeting with the government delegation on Wednesday would focus on the core issues.

Asked about the apparent gulf between government and opposition negotiators on the question of Syria’s political transition, he said negotiations and peace talks always begin with strong or rhetorical statements.