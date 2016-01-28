Syria opposition says bombing, starvation of civilians hamper talks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition blamed those responsible for the “bombardment and starvation of civilians” for obstructing the start of peace talks the United Nations aims to convene on Friday.

The opposition High Negotiation Committee has written to U.N. Secretary of General Ban Ki-moon asking the Security Council to implement a resolution that outlined steps including a halt to bombardment of civilian areas and the lifting of blockades on besieged areas.

“We are serious about taking part (in negotiations), and to start the negotiations, but what is hindering the start of negotiations is the one who is bombing civilians and starving them,” the statement issued by a spokesman for the HNC said.