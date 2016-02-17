Convoys deliver vital aid to 100,000 in five besieged areas of Syria: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations aid convoys reached five government-besieged towns in Syria on Wednesday, bringing food, water, and medicines including vaccines to nearly 100,000 people, a statement said.

A humanitarian task force will meet in Geneva on Thursday to take stock of humanitarian access to besieged areas, it said. This was in line with an agreement reached in Munich last week by major and regional powers to get relief to more than 400,000 people in some 15 areas besieged by the government, rebels and Islamic State.

“Today, we reached five besieged towns in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The convoys contained life-saving aid including food, medical supplies and equipment, vaccines, water and sanitation items for almost 100,000 people in need of aid,” said Yacoub El Hillo, U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Syria.