Syrian state determined to recover all areas: Assad

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday the state was determined to recover all areas from terrorist groups, the presidency said in a statement on its social media accounts, hours before a U.S.-Russian ceasefire deal was due to take effect.

Assad made the remarks during a tour of the Damascus suburb of Daraya, which was evacuated by rebels and returned to state control last month. "The Syrian state is determined to recover every area from the terrorists, and to rebuild," he said.