Aim is for Syria election in 18 months, German minister says after Vienna talks

VIENNA (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Saturday that countries participating in a one-day conference on Syria had decided to start immediate talks with opposition groups there.

He told reporters outside the talks that the countries wanted elections to be held in Syria in 18 months, but added: “No one has any illusions about how difficult the task ahead will be.”

The Vienna talks featured foreign ministers and senior officials from the United States, Russia and more than a dozen other countries including Middle Eastern foes Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Western powers and their allies have insisted Assad must leave power as part of any political solution to the four-year conflict. His allies Russia and Iran support elections in which he could stand.

Diplomats say negotiators have struggled with the central issue of which organizations are terrorist groups and which are part of the opposition, which will determine who can take part in the political process.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said a process toward reaching a settlement for Syria’s civil war could start, but declined to give further details pending a statement later by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

She said EU foreign ministers would discuss the matter in Brussels on Monday, adding: “The EU will take its part in all the decisions that were made today.”