Germany's Steinmeier says Syrian army offensive hurt Geneva talks
February 3, 2016 / 7:03 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Steinmeier says Syrian army offensive hurt Geneva talks

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during Janadriyah Culture Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said a Syrian military offensive had weighed on U.N.-mediated talks to end the war in Syria, adding he saw the next opportunity for negotiations at the Munich Security Conference next week.

“It has become increasingly clear in recent days the extent to which the Geneva talks have been burdened by the Syrian army’s military offensive near Aleppo,” Steinmeier said on the sidelines of an event in Riyadh.

He said the next opportunity for common action with regional players would be at the Munich Security Conference, which takes place Feb. 12-14. The Geneva talks have been paused until Feb. 25.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams

