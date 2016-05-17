FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Russia set to probe Syria ceasefire violations: Germany
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#World News
May 17, 2016 / 12:49 PM / a year ago

U.S., Russia set to probe Syria ceasefire violations: Germany

Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo, Syria April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The United States and Russia will help explore who is responsible for ceasefire violations in Syria, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after big power talks in Vienna on Tuesday aiming to revive a February “cessation of hostilities” agreement.

“The United States and Russia said they are ready to make progress on the technical level to be able to check who is (responsible) for breaking the ceasefire,” he told reporters.

The talks also authorized air drops to improve the humanitarian situation, he added.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Dominic Evans

