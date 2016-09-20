FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany's Steinmeier asks if way back to Syria truce 'hopeless'
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Germany's Steinmeier asks if way back to Syria truce 'hopeless'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that world powers must look to see if there is a way back to negotiations on a Syria truce "or if this has already become hopeless."

Steinmeier was speaking on his way into a meeting of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), which includes Russia and the United States, after the Syrian military declared a one-week truce brokered by the United States and Russia over.

Reporting by John Irish, writing Michelle Nichols

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
