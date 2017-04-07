FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
United States launches 50 cruise missiles at Syria targets: U.S. official
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 4 months ago

United States launches 50 cruise missiles at Syria targets: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States launched 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syrian government targets in retaliation for what the Trump administration charges was a Syrian government chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The targets hit from U.S. ships in the Mediterranean Sea included the air base in the central city of Homs from which the Syrian aircraft staged Tuesday's chemical weapons attack, said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay

