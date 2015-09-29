FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
30 killed in coalition strikes on IS camp in Syria on Sunday: monitor
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

30 killed in coalition strikes on IS camp in Syria on Sunday: monitor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 30 people were killed and scores wounded in air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition on Sunday which destroyed an Islamic State training camp in eastern Syria, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Rami Abdelrahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said he believed the strikes were carried out by French jets.

Members of the Islamic State youth wing, called the Cubs of the Caliphate, who are between 14 and 18 years old, were among those killed, the Observatory said without identifying its sources. The group monitors the Syrian conflict through a network of contacts in the country.

France said on Sunday it had launched its first air strikes in Syria and destroyed an Islamic State training camp in the east to prevent the group from carrying out attacks against French interests and to protect Syrian civilians.

France had until then struck Islamic State targets only in neighboring Iraq, carrying out just three percent of the air strikes in the offensive on the group by a U.S.-led coalition.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.