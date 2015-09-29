30 killed in coalition strikes on IS camp in Syria on Sunday: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 30 people were killed and scores wounded in air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition on Sunday which destroyed an Islamic State training camp in eastern Syria, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Rami Abdelrahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said he believed the strikes were carried out by French jets.

Members of the Islamic State youth wing, called the Cubs of the Caliphate, who are between 14 and 18 years old, were among those killed, the Observatory said without identifying its sources. The group monitors the Syrian conflict through a network of contacts in the country.

France said on Sunday it had launched its first air strikes in Syria and destroyed an Islamic State training camp in the east to prevent the group from carrying out attacks against French interests and to protect Syrian civilians.

France had until then struck Islamic State targets only in neighboring Iraq, carrying out just three percent of the air strikes in the offensive on the group by a U.S.-led coalition.