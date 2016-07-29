FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. assessing reports air strike in Syria caused civilian casualties
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2016 / 12:04 AM / a year ago

U.S. assessing reports air strike in Syria caused civilian casualties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S. military is investigating reports that an air strike near Manbij, Syria, on Thursday caused civilian casualties, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants conducted air strikes in the area in the last 24 hours, the statement said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said overnight on Thursday at least 28 people, including seven children, died in air strikes on the village of al Ghandour in the countryside north of Manbij city. The international coalition was believed to have conducted the air strikes, the group said.

A U.S.-backed Kurdish and Arab alliance, known as the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), has been fighting Islamic State in northern Syria with the support of air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition.

The SDF fighters, who quickly took control of the territory surrounding Manbij last month, have in recent weeks taken western parts of the city in slower advances.

The anti-Islamic State U.S.-led coalition said last week it was investigating another report of civilian casualties in an air strike near Manbij.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and LIsa Barrington in Beirut; Editing by Eric Walsh, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.