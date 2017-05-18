FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition strike sought to stop advance on Tanf base in south Syria: pro-Assad commander
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 3 months ago

U.S.-led coalition strike sought to stop advance on Tanf base in south Syria: pro-Assad commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A "warning raid" by the U.S.-led coalition on Thursday sought to prevent an attempted advance towards Tanf base in southern Syria, said a commander in the alliance fighting in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"The raid only destroyed a tank. It did not aim to cause casualties or damage, but to stop an attack" and advance by Syrian government forces and allied militia, said the non-Syrian commander.

The U.S.-led coalition said it had struck pro-Syrian government forces that were "advancing well inside an established de-confliction zone" northwest of Tanf base, where U.S. special forces operate and train Free Syrian Army rebels.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Kevin Liffey

