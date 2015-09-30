FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia carries out several air strikes against IS: Syrian state TV
September 30, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Russia carries out several air strikes against IS: Syrian state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian warplanes carried out several air strikes against Islamic State targets in the country on Wednesday in cooperation with the Syrian air force, Syria’s state television said.

“In implementing the agreement between Syria and Russia to combat international terrorism, and terminate Daesh, Russian warplanes in cooperation with the (Syrian) air force carried out several air strikes targeting dens of Daesh terrorists,” it quoted a military source as saying, giving an Arabic term for IS.

The strikes included areas in Homs and Hama provinces, it said.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Hugh Lawson

