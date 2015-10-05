FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian strikes were planned for months: Syria minister
October 5, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Russian strikes were planned for months: Syria minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian airstrikes in Syria had been planned months in advance and will be successful because of their coordination with the Syrian military, Syria’s foreign minister was quoted as saying by state news agency SANA on Monday.

“Without a doubt, Russia will win this race,” Walid al-Moualem said in an interview with Lebanon-based channel al-Mayadeen, according to a preview of his comments published on SANA.

“I have no doubt at all and the reason behind that is practical and simple, it is because Russia is coordinating with the Syrian Arab Army, which is the only force in Syria that is confronting terrorism,” Moualem said.

Russia has established a center in Iraq, involving also Syria and Iran, to coordinate and to exchange information, he added.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Toby Chopra

