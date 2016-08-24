U.S. backs Turkish push on border town with air strikes: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military aircraft are carrying out strikes in support of Turkish and Syrian rebel forces fighting to drive Islamic State out of one of the militants' last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border, a U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said both A-10 "Warthog" ground attack aircraft and F-16 fighter jets were carrying out the strikes. The operation marks Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.