a year ago
U.S. backs Turkish push on border town with air strikes: official
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 4:49 PM / a year ago

U.S. backs Turkish push on border town with air strikes: official

Smoke rises from the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military aircraft are carrying out strikes in support of Turkish and Syrian rebel forces fighting to drive Islamic State out of one of the militants' last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border, a U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said both A-10 "Warthog" ground attack aircraft and F-16 fighter jets were carrying out the strikes. The operation marks Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
