3 months ago
Air strikes on Islamic State in Syria, kill 30, mostly civilians: monitor
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 3 months ago

Air strikes on Islamic State in Syria, kill 30, mostly civilians: monitor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Dawn air strikes on a Syrian border town in the Islamic State-held eastern province of Deir al-Zor killed at least 30 people, most of them civilians including more than a dozen children, a war monitoring group said on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets thought to belong to the U.S.-led coalition hit the town of Al-Bukamal near the border with Iraq. They struck near a residential area and a mosque, wounding dozens more, the Britain-based monitor said.

The Islamic State-linked media outlet Amaq said coalition strikes killed 15 people and wounded 35 others in Al-Bukamal.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Islamic State holds most of Deir al-Zor province, apart from an enclave at the center and a nearby air base controlled by Syrian government forces. The province links territory Islamic State militants control in Syria and Iraq.

The United States military has said it makes "extraordinary efforts" to avoid civilian deaths in its air strikes in Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Louise Ireland

