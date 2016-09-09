U.S.-Russia Syria deal awaiting Washington reply: Russian official

GENEVA (Reuters) - The outcome of U.S.-Russia talks on Syria on Friday was "stuck in Washington" after a day of talks between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a Russian official at the talks said.

"We're waiting for a reply from Washington. It's stuck in Washington for more than five hours," the official said. A positive reply from the White House would not necessarily mean there was a deal, the official said.