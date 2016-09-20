U.N. suspends all Syria aid convoys after air strike

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has suspended all aid convoy movements in Syria after an air strike hit a 31-truck convoy late on Monday, U.N. humanitarian aid spokesman Jens Laerke said on Tuesday.

"As an immediate security measure, other convoy movements in Syria have been suspended for the time being pending further assessment of the security situation," he told a briefing, adding that the U.N. had recently received permission from the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas in the country.