FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian arrested in Sweden on suspicion of war crimes
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Syrian arrested in Sweden on suspicion of war crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Syrian man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of war crimes committed in Syria, the Swedish prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

“He is arrested for serious crimes against international law committed in 2012 in Idlib, Syria,” prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson told Reuters.

The man came to Sweden in 2013, she said, declining to provide any further details about the case.

Swedish daily Expressen reported without disclosing its sources that the 45-year-old was believed to have figured in a video showing the execution-style killing of seven men, claimed in the video to be soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

The video was shown by the New York Times in 2013, Expressen said.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.