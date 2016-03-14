Syrian arrested in Sweden on suspicion of war crimes

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Syrian man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of war crimes committed in Syria, the Swedish prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

“He is arrested for serious crimes against international law committed in 2012 in Idlib, Syria,” prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson told Reuters.

The man came to Sweden in 2013, she said, declining to provide any further details about the case.

Swedish daily Expressen reported without disclosing its sources that the 45-year-old was believed to have figured in a video showing the execution-style killing of seven men, claimed in the video to be soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

The video was shown by the New York Times in 2013, Expressen said.