Syria says Islamic State will destroy ancient ruins if it takes Tadmur
#World News
May 14, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Syria says Islamic State will destroy ancient ruins if it takes Tadmur

Kinda Makieh

2 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - The Syrian army is battling Islamic State militants just one or two kilometers (1 mile) from the ancient city of Tadmur, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Syrian antiquities chief told Reuters on Thursday.

Maamoun Abdulkarim said that if the militant group seizes the city, which is also known as Palmyra: “They will destroy everything that exists there.”

Tadmur, which has previously been a frontline in the four-year-long Syrian conflict, is home to extensive ruins of one of the most important cultural centers of the ancient world and was put on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage in danger in 2013.

Islamic State was reported to be advancing toward the city as part of a major offensive in central Syria by the jihadist group.

The group, which controls parts of Iraq and Syria, has been filmed destroying ancient artefacts and monuments. In March it razed areas of the 2,700-year-old city of Khorsabad famous for its colossal statues of human-headed winged bulls.

It has also attacked sites and destroyed antiquities in the cities of Nineveh, Nimrud and Hatra in Iraq.

Abdulkarim, who last year received UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage Rescue Prize, feared Tadmur may suffer the same fate.

“We are praying to God that the Syrian army will push them back. But to be honest it will be the worst time for Syria (if they seize Tadmur),” he said.

“We know what they will do... From experience with this Islamic State group in Nimrud and Mosul there will be a crime (in Tadmur) if they seize it.”

Writing by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
