FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Syrian government blames rebels for no breakthrough in Astana peace talks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 6 months ago

Syrian government blames rebels for no breakthrough in Astana peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Syrian government negotiator Bashar Jaafari said on Thursday that peace talks in Astana had not produced any new agreement because of the "irresponsible" late arrival of rebel participants.

Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, are brokering the talks, which started in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, a day later than originally planned after the late arrival of Syrian rebel negotiators.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.