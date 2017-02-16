Syrian government blames rebels for no breakthrough in Astana peace talks

ASTANA (Reuters) - Syrian government negotiator Bashar Jaafari said on Thursday that peace talks in Astana had not produced any new agreement because of the "irresponsible" late arrival of rebel participants.

Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, are brokering the talks, which started in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, a day later than originally planned after the late arrival of Syrian rebel negotiators.