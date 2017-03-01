FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Syrian peace talks planned for March 14 in Kazakhstan : agencies
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 6 months ago

New Syrian peace talks planned for March 14 in Kazakhstan : agencies

File Photo: Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan February 16, 2017.Mukhtor Kholdorbekov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian peace talks involving the armed opposition and Russia, Iran and Turkey are scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan on March 14, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the talks.

There was no immediate mention of the Syrian government's involvement and another source told agencies the meeting would be a technical one.

Russia says it believes that previous talks held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, helped jump start United Nations-led peace negotiations in Geneva.

The ceasefire has been repeatedly violated however, while the war against jihadist groups such as Islamic State - which are not included under the ceasefire - has raged on.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

