Russia foreign ministry: Syria talks could continue in 'Lausanne format' - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia believes that Syria peace talks could continue in the "Lausanne format", RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and seven foreign ministers from the region - from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt - in Lausanne on Saturday.

The meeting took place weeks after the collapse of a painstakingly crafted U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan that many saw as the last hope for peace this year. It ended without a breakthrough.