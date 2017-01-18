FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government rejects Qatari, Saudi role in talks: report
January 18, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 7 months ago

Syrian government rejects Qatari, Saudi role in talks: report

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Meqdad addresses the media after a meeting at the Geneva Conference on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 14, 2014.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The participation of Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Syria talks will be discussed once they stop backing militancy, Syria's deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday, appearing to reject their attendance at forthcoming peace talks.

"Once Qatar and Saudi Arabia halt their support for terrorism we will discuss the matter of their participation in the talks," Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Meqdad was quoted as saying by the Lebanon-based TV station Al-Mayadeen.

Kazakhstan is due to host Syria peace talks next week called for by Russia, Iran and Turkey. Russia and Iran are Assad's two main allies. Turkey has backed the rebellion against Assad, as have Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Writing by Tom Perry

