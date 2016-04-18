FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian mainstream opposition ask U.N. mediator to postpone peace talks: HNC sources
#World News
April 18, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Syrian mainstream opposition ask U.N. mediator to postpone peace talks: HNC sources

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation member George Sabra attends a meeting with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian mainstream opposition has asked U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura to postpone the current round of Geneva peace talks until the conditions are ready for a resumption of negotiations, two negotiators said.

“We asked for the postponement of talks, only a postponement until the conditions are right for a resumption of negotiations,” Mohammad al Aboud, a member of the negotiating team told Reuters. Another HNC official confirmed the decision but asked to remain anonymous.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

