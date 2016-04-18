Syrian mainstream opposition ask U.N. mediator to postpone peace talks: HNC sources

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian mainstream opposition has asked U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura to postpone the current round of Geneva peace talks until the conditions are ready for a resumption of negotiations, two negotiators said.

“We asked for the postponement of talks, only a postponement until the conditions are right for a resumption of negotiations,” Mohammad al Aboud, a member of the negotiating team told Reuters. Another HNC official confirmed the decision but asked to remain anonymous.