Syria opposition's Hijab says need general ceasefire, talks at dead end
May 4, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Syria opposition's Hijab says need general ceasefire, talks at dead end

Riad Hijab, chief coordinator High Negotiations Committee (HNC) addresses a news conference aside of Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Syrian opposition figure Riad Hijab, speaking before talks on the Syria crisis with German and French foreign ministers and the U.N.’s Syria envoy, said that a general ceasefire was needed across the country, rather than one limited to specific areas.

The current formula was not working, said Hijab, adding that the opposition had reached a dead end with President Bashar al-Assad in talks aimed at bringing at end to the war in Syria.

“There needs to be an agreement according to U.N. Security Council resolution 2268 that includes all Syrian areas where moderate opposition exists,” he said before the talks in Berlin.

He said the opposition wanted a new initiative that set a clear timetable for a transition without the Syrian president and his supporters.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
