FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kerry says Lausanne talks had good consensus that could lead to Syria ceasefire
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 10 months ago

Kerry says Lausanne talks had good consensus that could lead to Syria ceasefire

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) react around a table during a bilateral meeting where they discussed the crisis in Syria, in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 15, 2016.Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S.-led talks on the Syria conflict in Lausanne on Saturday had a good consensus on a number of possibilities that could lead to a ceasefire in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Kerry added to reporters, however, that there were some difficult, tense moments in the talks and that the next contact between sides at the talks would be on Monday to discuss future steps.

He said the parties "might be able to shape some different approaches" from Saturday's meeting.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.