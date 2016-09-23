Syria's Jaafari says no Syria peace talks in October: RIA
Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari attends a news conference during the 17th Non-Aligned Summit in Porlamar, Venezuela September 16, 2016.Marco Bello
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria's U.N. ambassador, Bashar Jaafari, said on Friday there would be no talks to resolve the Syria crisis in October, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
