Syria opposition says government wasting time at Geneva talks
March 21, 2016 / 5:39 PM / a year ago

Syria opposition says government wasting time at Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Syrian opposition accused the government delegation at peace talks in Geneva on Monday of wasting time by refusing to discuss the future of President Bashar al-Assad.

“It is not possible to wait like this, while the regime delegation wastes time without achieving anything,” said Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the opposition High Negotiations Committee.

“We want to see a result as soon as possible and we hope that there will be efforts and pressures to mobilize this process,” Muslat told al-Arabiya al-Hadath news channel.

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich

