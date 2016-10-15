FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia's Lavrov says participants in Lausanne talks agreed to further contacts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2016 / 6:53 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Lavrov says participants in Lausanne talks agreed to further contacts

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) react around a table during a bilateral meeting where they discussed the crisis in Syria, in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 15, 2016.Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Participants at multinational talks on ending the Syria crisis in Switzerland on Saturday agreed to continue contacts in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian news agencies.

It was not clear whether that meant further meetings or discussions by phone.

Lavrov also told Russian agencies that the parties at the talks had discussed several "interesting ideas" and that they had spoken in favor of launching a political process in Syria as soon as possible.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.