6 months ago
Russia, Turkey, Iran may look into Syria settlement issues: Russian official
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 6 months ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran may look into Syria settlement issues: Russian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - A joint Russian, Turkish and Iranian task force may look into political settlement issues for the Syria conflict, Alexander Lavrentiev, the head of the Russian delegation at peace talks in Astana, said on Thursday.

Earlier, the head of the Syrian government delegation blamed rebel negotiators for a lack of progress in the talks in the Kazakh capital.

Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, are brokering negotiations.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn

