FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.N. envoy says Syria safe zones plan a step in right direction
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 3 months ago

U.N. envoy says Syria safe zones plan a step in right direction

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks to the media during the fourth round of Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 4, 2017.Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura hailed on Thursday a plan for creating safe zones in Syria as a step in the right direction toward a real cessation of hostilities.

After a new round of Syria peace talks held in the Kazakh capital Astana, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed on Thursday a memorandum on creating safe zones in Syria. But the delegation of the armed Syrian opposition walked out and shouted angrily.

"Today in Astana I think we have been able to witness an important promising positive step in the right direction in the process of de-escalation of the conflict," de Mistura told reporters.

Russia's lead negotiator on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Moscow was ready to work more closely with the United States and Saudi Arabia on Syria.

"Unfortunately, the Americans are still ignoring our attempts to establish closer military cooperation but we will keep trying," he said. He also said that Moscow was ready to send its observers to Syria's free zones.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.