Syrian town joins Kurdish-led order, denies declaring new province

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian town captured from Islamic State by Kurdish-led forces in June joined the Kurdish-led political order in northern Syria on Wednesday, officials said, denying an earlier comment by an official who said it had declared itself as a new province.

The town of Tel Abyad was captured by the Kurdish YPG militia with help from U.S.-led air strikes.

A local leadership council including representatives of Tel Abyad’s Arab, Kurdish, Turkmen and Armenian communities declared it part of the system of autonomous self-government established by the Kurds, two officials who attended the meeting said.

An official earlier said the Tel Abyad area had been declared as a new administrative province, or “canton”.