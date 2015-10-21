FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian town joins Kurdish-led order, denies declaring new province
#World News
October 21, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian town joins Kurdish-led order, denies declaring new province

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near residents who had fled Tel Abyad, as they re-enter Syria from Turkey after the YPG took control of the area, at Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, Syria, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian town captured from Islamic State by Kurdish-led forces in June joined the Kurdish-led political order in northern Syria on Wednesday, officials said, denying an earlier comment by an official who said it had declared itself as a new province.

The town of Tel Abyad was captured by the Kurdish YPG militia with help from U.S.-led air strikes.

A local leadership council including representatives of Tel Abyad’s Arab, Kurdish, Turkmen and Armenian communities declared it part of the system of autonomous self-government established by the Kurds, two officials who attended the meeting said.

An official earlier said the Tel Abyad area had been declared as a new administrative province, or “canton”.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

