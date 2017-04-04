FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Tillerson says chemical attack shows how Syria's Assad operates
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 5 months ago

Tillerson says chemical attack shows how Syria's Assad operates

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen at the Department of State in Washington, U.S. March 28, 2017.Eric Thayer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chemical weapons attack in Syria shows how President Bashar al-Assad operates with "brutal and unabashed barbarism," U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday, and called on Russia and Iran to make sure it never happens again.

"Those who defend and support him, including Russia and Iran, should have no illusions about Assad or his intentions," Tillerson said in a statement. "Anyone who uses chemical weapons to attack his own people shows a fundamental disregard for human decency and must be held accountable."

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese

